Iran, Pakistan coordinate stances on regional issues

TABNAK, Dec. 12 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the need for stronger coordination on regional developments as well as full implementation of agreements between the two neighbors.

The two heads of state met on the sidelines of the International Forum of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan, where they reviewed the current state of relations and stressed the importance of accelerating joint cooperation and the execution of previously agreed projects.

They pointed to the vast capacities of Iran and Pakistan in transportation, transit, and the development of border infrastructure, and emphasized the need to follow up on the agreements finalized during President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Islamabad.

Both sides identified the expansion of communication routes, facilitation of commercial movement, and enhancement of economic cooperation as essential prerequisites for deepening bilateral ties.

The meeting also addressed regional issues, with both officials highlighting the importance of greater coordination within the framework of joint initiatives, Tasnim reported.

Pezeshkian and Sharif said that shared historical, cultural, and border ties make the expansion of cooperation in energy, trade, border security, the development of border markets, and people-to-people exchanges crucial for advancing regional stability and prosperity.

The two sides also expressed hope that the implementation of bilateral agreements would proceed with greater speed and coherence, strengthening the upward trajectory of relations between Iran and Pakistan.