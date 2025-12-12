home » international
72Hits
=

Iran, Pakistan coordinate stances on regional issues

TABNAK, Dec. 12 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the need for stronger coordination on regional developments as well as full implementation of agreements between the two neighbors.
News ID: 7031
Publish Date: 12 December 2025
Iran, Pakistan coordinate stances on regional issues

The two heads of state met on the sidelines of the International Forum of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan, where they reviewed the current state of relations and stressed the importance of accelerating joint cooperation and the execution of previously agreed projects.

They pointed to the vast capacities of Iran and Pakistan in transportation, transit, and the development of border infrastructure, and emphasized the need to follow up on the agreements finalized during President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Islamabad.

Both sides identified the expansion of communication routes, facilitation of commercial movement, and enhancement of economic cooperation as essential prerequisites for deepening bilateral ties.

The meeting also addressed regional issues, with both officials highlighting the importance of greater coordination within the framework of joint initiatives, Tasnim reported.

Pezeshkian and Sharif said that shared historical, cultural, and border ties make the expansion of cooperation in energy, trade, border security, the development of border markets, and people-to-people exchanges crucial for advancing regional stability and prosperity.

The two sides also expressed hope that the implementation of bilateral agreements would proceed with greater speed and coherence, strengthening the upward trajectory of relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkian Shehbaz Sharif Iran-Pakistan ties
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran, Pakistan coordinate stances on regional issues
Iran expects Russia to accelerate implementation of strategic coop. agreement
Pezeshkian, Putin to meet in Turkmenistan
Amid West's hostility Pezeshkian urges enhanced regional ties
Iran unveils new electronic warfare system "Sayad-4"
Pezeshkian leaves for Kazakhstan on official visit
Caspian Summit to be held in Tehran
Pezeshkian condemns US illegal, provocative military moves in Caribbean.
Iran seeking strong region free from foreign power's meddling
Saudi Arabia, China condemn violations of Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity
Tehran invites foreign partners to expanded energy Coop.
Baku ready to boost ties with Tehran
Iranian, Chinese senior diplomats discuss bilateral ties in Tehran
No IAEA inspectors currently in Iran, says head of AEOI
Pezeshkian vows to prioritize living costs, energy imbalances