Pezeshkian vows to prioritize living costs, energy imbalances

TABNAK, Dec. 08 - President Masoud Pezeshkian says his administration will prioritize improving living standards.
News ID: 7017
Publish Date: 08 December 2025
President Masoud Pezeshkian says his administration will prioritize improving living standards, addressing the country’s energy imbalance and strengthening health, education, the environment, fuel management and foreign relations.

Pezeshkian, speaking at a meeting with senior cabinet secretariat officials on Monday, said he was confident Iran’s challenges could be resolved “step by step.”

According to IRNA, he added that any policy adopted by his administration must follow a process informed by global experience, allowing authorities to fully assess and implement proposals in a way that prevents future problems.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkain iran energy imbalances
