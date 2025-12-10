Pezeshkian condemns US illegal, provocative military moves in Caribbean.

TABNAK, Dec. 10 - Iranian President has strongly condemned the United States for illegal and provocative military actions in the Caribbean.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned the United States for illegal and provocative military actions in the Caribbean, calling Washington’s deployment of a naval fleet near Venezuela a dangerous precedent that threatens global peace and security.

On Tuesday evening, President Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, during which the two presidents reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed the latest developments in the Caribbean region.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s strategic alliance with Venezuela, emphasizing the deep bonds between the two nations and stressing that the Islamic Republic considers Venezuela a true friend and ally. He vowed Iran’s support for Venezuela’s independence, security, and stability, particularly amid rising regional tensions.

The Iranian president said Tehran is closely monitoring recent US movements, describing Washington’s actions, sending warships to the Caribbean under fabricated pretexts, as a clear violation of international law. He added that Iran firmly condemns such behavior and stands in complete solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government.

Pezeshkian also expressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Caracas in all fields and thanked Venezuela for its longstanding support of Iran in international arenas. He voiced confidence that the unity and determination of the Venezuelan people would enable them to overcome current challenges.

President Maduro, for his part, praised Iran’s consistent support and called the US naval deployment provocative and contrary to the UN Charter, IRNA reported.

He said the Venezuelan nation remains united in defending peace and independence, adding that relations between Tehran and Caracas will continue to strengthen.

Maduro also conveyed warm greetings to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and reaffirmed the two countries’ shared commitment to peace, development, and ongoing strategic cooperation.