Iran advises PGCC states not to test its patience

TABNAK, Dec. 07 - Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described PGCC's baseless claims as ridiculous and advised them not to test the will of the Iranian nation in defending its territorial integrity.
Publish Date: 07 December 2025
Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf refuted the claims raised in a recent statement by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council regarding three Iranian islands, cautioning the neighboring states not to test Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Qalibaf “strongly and firmly” condemned the unfounded allegations once again raised in the latest statement of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

He said such baseless and “ridiculous” claims, which are often ma de under the influence of other countries, contradict the principles of respect for territorial integrity of nations and good-neighborliness.

Iran advises its neighbors not to test the will of the Iranian nation in defending its territorial integrity and the Iranian islands of the Persian Gulf, which are inseparable parts of Iran, Qalibaf underlined.

He added that Iran has always sought stability, the promotion of peace, and adherence to the principles of good-neighborliness, and expects the same from its neighbors.

