Iran, Iraq stress expansion of provincial coop.

TABNAK, Dec. 06 - Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq and Governor of Baghdad Province Atwan Al-Atwani have emphasized the importance of further developing relations between the provincial administrations of the two countries.
News ID: 7006
Publish Date: 06 December 2025
Al-e Sadeq met with Al-Atwani on Saturday, congratulating him on his appointment as governor of Baghdad. The Iranian ambassador expressed hope that Baghdad’s development would continue steadily during his tenure.

Al-Atwani, on his part, highlighted the existing potential for expanding cooperation between the Baghdad provincial administration and Iran’s provincial administrations. He also stressed the importance of exchanging experiences between the governorates to address current challenges, IRNA reported.

The two sides additionally discussed the latest developments in Iraq.

