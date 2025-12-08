Dialogue key to clearing Tehran-Baku misunderstandings: Araghchi

TABNAK, Dec. 08 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said lingering misunderstandings between Tehran and Baku must be resolved through continued dialogue, emphasizing that expanded consultations and more frequent meetings are essential to steering bilateral relations toward a problem-free path.

In remarks at a joint press conference with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, held in Baku on Monday, Araqchi said his visit has taken place at an appropriate time, allowing the two sides to review bilateral relations and continue their consultations.

He added that a wide range of issues have been discussed, including political, economic, cultural, and international affairs. Araqchi said he has held constructive talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and noted that exchanges between Iran and Azerbaijan have always been direct but friendly.

Araqchi noted that the most important agreement reached today was to continue consultations and increase meetings. He added that there are misunderstandings that need to be resolved through dialogue, and that the decision has been made for meetings between officials of the two countries to continue until relations would reach a trouble-free state, with both sides focused solely on advancing shared interests.

The two neighbors are determined to expand transportation links, Araqchi said, adding that the more these connections grow and the more citizens travel between the two countries, the more trade would increase.

Pointing to talks on the regional developments, Araqchi said he has provided explanations regarding the latest events in West Asia and the attacks by the Israeli regime against Iran and other regional countries, and how the Zionist regime had ultimately failed.

Araqchi went on to say that the two sides have also discussed the 3+3 format in the Caucasus and underscored their shared position that there should be no foreign interference. The foreign minister said they have agreed to hold trilateral meetings with regional countries, which would contribute to greater regional peace and stability.

Araqchi stated that Iran is determined to expand its relations with Azerbaijan in all fields, adding that he is pleased to see a similar resolve among Azerbaijani officials. He stressed that no outside party should be allowed to damage the good relations between the two countries.

On the North-South Corridor, Araqchi said the project is progressing well and that Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia are cooperating effectively. He said necessary preparations for implementation are underway, while more than 50 percent of the groundwork has been completed.

For his part, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the press conference that the relations with Iran are at a high level and continue to expand.

He noted that the two countries share deep roots and cultural, historical, and civilizational commonalities, and that the Azerbaijan Republic consistently attaches importance to relations with Iran based on friendship and good-neighborliness.

He added that 2025 had been an important year for bilateral relations, noting that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had visited Baku twice and that good agreements have been reached.

Bayramov continued by saying that today’s discussions have covered economic and energy issues, among others, as well as regional and international developments.

The Azeri foreign minister also said that the economic talks referred to the role and importance of the two countries’ joint commission. According to him, the value of trade exchanges in 2024 had stood at about 650 million dollars, while it has now reached 720 million dollars. Bayramov said both sides believe that such numbers were insufficient and have discussed the ways to increase it.

Regarding the Astarachay bridge project, Bayramov said the Aghbend-Kalaleh project is currently underway and is expected to open early next year, noting that the bridge would offer the highest transit capacity.

He said there are numerous projects on the Aras River, including the Qiz-Qalasi dam. Bayramov added that one of the agreements entails expanding flight connections, including establishing a Tabriz–Baku route.

The top Azeri diplomat said the two countries also maintain constant political consultations and hold meetings within international organizations.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has good relations in the region and the two sides have discussed regional developments, including trilateral projects, Bayramov added, noting that they would hold consultations on all issues in the near future.

He added that information has also been provided regarding the peace mechanism between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia. Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has taken steps in the newly liberated areas in a short period of time.

Bayramov also pointed to talks about the Middle East, emphasizing that Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic have always sought peace and security. He stated that Baku was prepared to offer all its capacities in support of peace and stability.