Iran expects Russia to accelerate implementation of strategic coop. agreement

“We are determined to operationalize the agreement we have signed, and we expect the Russian side to accelerate and finalize the implementation process,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the International Conference on Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan on Friday.

Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the expanding relations between Tehran and Moscow and thanked Russia for its support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international forums, highlighting the joint cooperation in power plants, transportation, and transit corridors.

He also added that Iran will provide full grounds for implementing corridor projects by the end of the year, stressing the importance of developing North-South and East-West corridors.

Pezeshkian also described agricultural cooperation as highly beneficial and suggested expanding this model to other sectors, underlining the necessity of joint collaboration through international and regional organizations such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to counter unilateralism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that Tehran and Moscow maintain close and continuous contact on sensitive international matters, including Iran’s nuclear issue, and emphasized that Russia supports Iran.

He noted that Tehran is well aware of Moscow’s position, adding that Russia backs Iran at the United Nations. Putin also highlighted that the foreign ministers of both countries remain in regular contact on various issues.

The Russian president extended his greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and praised the growth in bilateral trade – 13% in 2024 and 8% during the first nine months of 2025.

The international gathering in Ashgabat was convened on Friday to commemorate the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, with the participation of leaders from several countries.

Turkmenistan’s neutral status was first recognized internationally in 1995. In 2017, at Ashgabat’s initiative, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality.