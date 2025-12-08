TABNAK, Dec. 08 - The head of AEOI says that there are currently no IAEA's inspectors in Iran.

No IAEA inspectors currently in Iran, says head of AEOI

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, says that there are currently no International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s inspectors in Iran, adding no AEOI personnel were killed in the June attack.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, said the recent military aggression by the Zionist Israeli regime and the United States back in June on the country’s nuclear facilities caused no casualties and did not lead to any loss of personnel. He stressed that Iran’s nuclear industry “remains fully safe” and all staff “were protected.”

Responding to questions about individuals who were assassinated during the attack and were previously involved in nuclear-related work, Eslami clarified that the victims “were neither military personnel nor affiliated with the AEOI.”

He said they were full professors at Shahid Beheshti University who played key roles in academic and research projects. “These individuals had produced around 500 distinguished scientific papers, and the bloodthirsty Israeli regime assassinated them in their homes,” he added.

Talking about the state of reconstruction at the attacked sites, Eslami said the nuclear industry has not faltered in its duties or missions, and restoration efforts are proceeding, according to Mehr.

In response to a question about the presence of IAEA inspectors, Eslami highlighted, “There are currently no inspectors in Iran.”