Caspian Summit to be held in Tehran

TABNAK, Dec. 10 - Special representatives from Iran and Russia discussed arrangements and preparations for the 7th Caspian Sea Summit that will be held in Tehran in summer 2026.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi and Nikolay Udovichenko, the special representative of the Russian president for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Russia with neighboring states, held a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on December 9.

The two officials talked about the developments relating to the Caspian Sea and discussed arrangements for the 7th summit of the Caspian littoral states that will be held in Tehran in summer 2026.

They also mulled over the Caspian Sea environmental challenges, such as a drop in the water levels in the lake, Tasnim reported.

Gharibabadi and Udovichenko further weighed plans for the promotion of economic and trade cooperation in the Caspian Sea as well as the expansion of bilateral and multilateral interaction among the Caspian states.