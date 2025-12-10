home » international
34Hits
=

Caspian Summit to be held in Tehran

TABNAK, Dec. 10 - Special representatives from Iran and Russia discussed arrangements and preparations for the 7th Caspian Sea Summit that will be held in Tehran in summer 2026.
News ID: 7025
Publish Date: 10 December 2025
Caspian Summit to be held in Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi and Nikolay Udovichenko, the special representative of the Russian president for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Russia with neighboring states, held a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on December 9.

The two officials talked about the developments relating to the Caspian Sea and discussed arrangements for the 7th summit of the Caspian littoral states that will be held in Tehran in summer 2026.

They also mulled over the Caspian Sea environmental challenges, such as a drop in the water levels in the lake, Tasnim reported.

Gharibabadi and Udovichenko further weighed plans for the promotion of economic and trade cooperation in the Caspian Sea as well as the expansion of bilateral and multilateral interaction among the Caspian states.

Tags
Kazem Gharibabadi iran Russia 7th Caspian Sea Summit
Back To Top
Your Comment
Pezeshkian leaves for Kazakhstan on official visit
Caspian Summit to be held in Tehran
Pezeshkian condemns US illegal, provocative military moves in Caribbean.
Iran seeking strong region free from foreign power's meddling
Saudi Arabia, China condemn violations of Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity
Tehran invites foreign partners to expanded energy Coop.
Baku ready to boost ties with Tehran
Iranian, Chinese senior diplomats discuss bilateral ties in Tehran
No IAEA inspectors currently in Iran, says head of AEOI
Pezeshkian vows to prioritize living costs, energy imbalances
7th meeting of BRICS Working Group kicks off in Tehran
Iran announces new findings in Israeli spy case
Dialogue key to clearing Tehran-Baku misunderstandings: Araghchi
Iran needs to develop stealth-missile capabilities
FM spox reviews recent developments regarding Iran, US, region