Pezeshkian, Putin to meet in Turkmenistan

TABNAK, Dec. 11 - The presidents of Iran and Russia are going to hold a meeting in Turkmenistan later this week, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.
News ID: 7029
Publish Date: 11 December 2025
He said Masoud Pezdekian and Vladimir Putin will hold talks on the sidelines of the the International Peace and Security Forum.

According to Jalali, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araqchi will also leave for Moscow next week for discussions with senior Russian officials.

Jalali made the remarks during a visit to Russia’s Institute of Oriental Studies. He accompanied Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s Parliament in the visit.   

Jalali emphasized the expansion of relations between the two countries and considered the signing of a comprehensive strategic agreement between Iran and the Russian Federation at the beginning of the year as a step towards developing bilateral ties, Tasnim reported.

He also referred to the continuation of meetings between high-level leaders and officials of Iran and Russia as a sign of the ongoing good relations between the two countries.

Late on Wednesday, the Iranian president arrived in Kazakhstan, beginning a tour of Central Asia that will also take him to Turkmenistan.

Pezeshkian will hold official meetings, sign documents, and attend a trade conference in Kazakhstan.

His agenda in Turkmenistan will include meetings with senior officials and participation in the conference on “Peace and Trust”.

Masoud Pezeshkain Vladimir Putin Iran Russia ties
