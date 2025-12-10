home » international
Iran unveils new electronic warfare system "Sayad-4"

TABNAK, Dec. 10 - Iran has unveiled a new electronic warfare system known as Sayad-4 which as an air defense radar system built by Iranian female experts in the defense ministry.
The Iranian national TV (IRIB) aired a replica of the air defense system in an exhibition due to security reservations on Wednesday.

It was designed and built by Iranian female scientists in the defense industry, the IRIB report said.

Sayyad 4 is an electronic warfare system and can disrupt enemy positioning or navigation systems, the IRIB report added.

Tomorrow is the National Mother's Day in Iran on the anniversary of birthday of Hazart Fatemeh Zahra (AS). 

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the Iranian defense minister paid a visit to an exhibition of the defense achievements made by Iranian female scientists, where he praised Iranian women for their role in making achievements for their country.

"Women are present at the highest levels of defense projects," the minister also said, highlighting that "Iranian women build complex defense systems."

