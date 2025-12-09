home » international
Tehran invites foreign partners to expanded energy Coop.

TABNAK, Dec. 09 - In a meeting with Belarus’s industry minister, Iran’s oil minister emphasized that Tehran has prepared a portfolio of oil and gas contracts aimed at attracting friendly partners.
Publish Date: 09 December 2025
Tehran invites foreign partners to expanded energy Coop.

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Monday that the country offers “golden investment opportunities,” particularly in the oil and gas sector, and has developed a portfolio of contracts to facilitate cooperation with friendly nations.

Paknejad made the comments during a meeting in Tehran with Andrei Kuznetsov, Belarus’s Minister of Industry, where the two sides discussed expanding joint efforts in energy, industry, and petrochemicals.

Paknejad noted that Iran and Belarus possess strong potential for collaboration across multiple fields, especially in energy. He added that the contract packages are designed to create mutually beneficial conditions for a long-term partnership, Mehr reported.

Belarusian Minister Andrei Kuznetsov, for his part, expressed his interest in advancing the countries’ previous cooperation. Stating that this was his first visit to Iran and that he had a positive impression, he said Belarus was prepared to expand collaboration in all areas, particularly petrochemicals and the export of products and catalysts to Belarus.

