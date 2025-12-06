Iran, Russia sign agreement on AI, cybersecurity

TABNAK, Dec. 06 - Iran and Russia signed a cooperation document in Moscow to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The fifth meeting of the joint working group between Iran and Russia in the field of communications and information technology concluded with the signing of the document, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The agreement entails cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the digital economy, smart government, blockchain and financial technology, monitoring and control systems, technology parks, and enhanced interaction between the private sectors of the two countries, Tasnim reported.

The agreement was signed at Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media in Moscow.