home » international
80Hits
=

Iran, Russia sign agreement on AI, cybersecurity

TABNAK, Dec. 06 - Iran and Russia signed a cooperation document in Moscow to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
News ID: 7007
Publish Date: 06 December 2025
Iran, Russia sign agreement on AI, cybersecurity

The fifth meeting of the joint working group between Iran and Russia in the field of communications and information technology concluded with the signing of the document, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The agreement entails cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the digital economy, smart government, blockchain and financial technology, monitoring and control systems, technology parks, and enhanced interaction between the private sectors of the two countries, Tasnim reported.

The agreement was signed at Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media in Moscow.

Tags
iran Russia Iran Russia ties AI Cybersecurity
Back To Top
Your Comment
7,000-year-old village discovered in Iran
Iran, Russia sign agreement on AI, cybersecurity
Iran, Iraq stress expansion of provincial coop.
Grossi, Egyptian FM discuss Iran’s nuclear file
Various ballistic, cruise missiles tested in IRGC Persian Gulf drill
Iran condemns PGCC unfounded claims over trio islands, Arash gas field
APA resolution condemns US-Israeli aggression on Iran
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s repeated claims nonconstructive: Shamkhani
Iran committed to defend its sovereignty, national security: Ghalibaf
Leader condemns corrupt Western culture towards women
Senior military official says Iran ready to confront security threats
Iran-Pakistan-Turkey train to resume activity
Araqchi urges for boosting defensive capabilities, national power
Iran, Russia, China affirm termination of Resolution 2231
US must accept reality: Ghalibaf