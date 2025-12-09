home » international
Baku ready to boost ties with Tehran

TABNAK, Dec. 09 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev voiced his country’s readiness to expand economic and trade relations with Iran.
Publish Date: 09 December 2025
Mustafayev made the comments during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Baku on Monday.

Mustafayev referred to the deep cultural and historical ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran, emphasizing the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the presidential level.

He said the increase in the number of flights between the two states and the acceleration of joint border projects are among the tangible results of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Baku in late April, reflecting the determination of both governments to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Highlighting his three visits to Iran over the past year and his trips to various Iranian provinces, the deputy premier reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to expand economic and trade ties with Tehran.

According to Tasnim, Araqchi, for his part, pointed to his constructive discussions during this trip with the president, foreign minister, and speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly.

He also expressed confidence that the understandings reached in these meetings would help upgrade bilateral relations and widen cooperation in economic and trade areas, transportation, transit, energy, water, and cultural tourism.
 

