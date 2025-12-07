Iran needs to develop stealth-missile capabilities

TABNAK, Dec. 07 - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps stressed the need to advance Iran’s stealth-missile capabilities while warning that any aggression by the Zionist regime would face an even more crushing response than before.

In an address commemorating the Student’s Day at Imam Hussein (AS) University in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Mohammad Pakpour said the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime and the US in June has been thoroughly assessed by Iran, with both strengths and weaknesses examined.

The commander stated that the conflict was a war of technology, noting that it had not been only the Zionist regime confronting Iran; rather, the Americans, Europeans, and many other countries had joined the confrontation, meaning Iran had effectively fought against global technology.

He stated that during the 12-day war, intelligence efforts showed that artificial intelligence was a fundamental factor for both sides, being used in monitoring, tracking, and target identification.

The senior general emphasized that the enemy fully understands that if it attempts any act of aggression against Iran, it would receive a harsher and more crushing response than before.

The adversaries have concluded in their assessments that they will not undertake such actions, he added.

Major General Pakpour stressed that Iran must maintain its readiness, noting that the enemy has been working to remedy its weaknesses since the end of the war, and Iran must not only address its own gaps but also evaluate what steps the enemy intends to take to address its deficiencies.

Pakpour then argued that the IRGC’s scientific centers –specifically Imam Hussein (AS) University- can provide significant assistance in the fields of equipment, tools, and weaponry, Tasnim reported.

He emphasized that further work is needed in areas such as air defense and stealth technology, noting that if Iran can equip its missiles with stealth capabilities, it will be able to further increase the penetration rate of its missiles through the Zionist regime’s defense shield.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran’s armed forces responded by striking strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military facility in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran said its retaliatory operations against Israel and the United States imposed a halt to the illegal assault.

Senior Iranian commanders have warned that any new act of aggression will prompt an even stronger response.