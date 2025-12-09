Iranian, Chinese senior diplomats discuss bilateral ties in Tehran

The Chinese deputy foreign minister, who has traveled to Tehran to participate in the third round of the Iran-China-Saudi Arabia trilateral meeting, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi on Monday evening.

In this meeting, Takht-e-Ravanchi, referring to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and the determination of the leaders of Iran and China to comprehensively develop relations, emphasized readiness to deepen relations in areas of interest and implement the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries.

Appreciating China's constructive role in stability and peace in the West Asian region, he welcomed the cooperation and coordination of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Iran and China.

The Chinese deputy foreign minister also emphasized the determination of Iran and China to develop relations regardless of international and regional developments, and announced that China is ready to play its constructive role in strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia for regional peace and stability, as the main goal of the Beijing Agreement, in a bilateral and trilateral format.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of interest, including the latest status of the Iranian nuclear file, the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026, and the expansion of multilateralism through maintaining close ties in international and regional organizations, including Shanghai and BRICS.