Various ballistic, cruise missiles tested in IRGC Persian Gulf drill

TABNAK, Dec. 05 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has test-fired a variety of ballistic and cruise missiles during an exercise in the Persian Gulf.
Publish Date: 05 December 2025
In thie second phase of the exercise, Qadr 110, Qadr 380, Qadir and 303 ballistic missiles from points deep within the country destroyed all predetermined targets in the Sea of ​​Oman with high precision by simultaneously hitting them.

Simultaneously with the missile firing, drone systems were also able to attack persumed enemy bases and successfully destroyed them.

Also, in the exercise which was launched on yesterday, air defense systems deployed on ships practiced engaging with air targets that intended to attack Iranian vessels and coastal facilities, Mehr reported.

The stability of combat systems and countering enemy electronic warfare in a simulated war situation are among the most important goals of this exercise, which is being conducted in the waters of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Nazeat Islands --Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Siri.

