Iran condemns PGCC unfounded claims over trio islands, Arash gas field

TABNAK, Dec. 05 - Iran strongly rejected and condemned the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council's insistence on repeating the unfounded and incorrect claims of the United Arab Emirates regarding three Iranian islands and the Arash gas field, following the bloc's summit.
The Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Thursday expressed regret over the PGCC's persistent repetition of the UAE's baseless claims concerning the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

He condemned the references to these inseparable Iranian islands in the final statement of the 46th PGCC summit.

Baqaei emphasised that the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb form inseparable and integral parts of the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Any territorial claim against them is entirely baseless, invalid and devoid of any legal merit, he said, adding that such claims blatantly violate the principles of respect for territorial integrity and good neighborliness.

The spokesman highlighted Iran's effective, continuous and undisputed sovereignty over these three islands throughout centuries of history.

He stressed that the mere repetition of a baseless claim against part of a nation's territory cannot alter established geographical and historical facts, nor does it create any legal rights for the claimant.

Baqaei reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran's committed policy of good neighborliness and constructive cooperation with neighboring countries to enhance bilateral ties and preserve regional security and stability.

He called on the UAE and the PGCC to abstain from provocative stances that contradict good neighborliness toward Iran.

Separately, while underscoring Iran's resolute pursuit of its legitimate rights in the Arash gas field, Baqaei declared unilateral claims over the field to be invalid and without foundation.

He affirmed that the issuance of repetitive statements and unilateral assertions creates no legal rights whatsoever for the Kuwaiti government.

“Reaching a fair and sustainable agreement on the field necessitates bilateral dialogue, joint efforts and the creation of a positive and constructive environment to serve mutual interests,” he added.

