Iran committed to defend its sovereignty, national security: Ghalibaf

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for a united Asian voice and enhanced regional parliamentary cooperation to address global challenges, promote peace, justice, and sustainable development, and strengthen Asia’s influence on the world stage.

Qalibaf made the remarks during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), held in Mashhad on Thursday.

He emphasized the historic opportunity for Asia to assert itself as a decisive actor amid global political, economic, and cultural transformations.

Qalibaf highlighted Asia’s strength in its deep historical, cultural, political, and economic ties, independent thinking, and collective commitment to multilateralism.

He also warned of unprecedented global threats, including unilateralism, illegal sanctions, wars, human crises, racism, climate change, and foreign interference, noting that these challenges affect all Asian nations.

Referring to Iran’s own experiences, Qalibaf underscored the country’s resilience against organized hostility, sanctions, and attacks on its nuclear and civilian infrastructure, while reiterating Iran’s commitment to defend its sovereignty, national security, and scientific progress, and maintain diplomacy based on mutual respect.

Iran's Parliament speaker said that Tehran in no way would negotiate its national security, defensive capabilities, or its legitimate right to progress.

The Parliament speaker also condemned the ongoing crimes by the Israeli regime against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories, describing them as systematic genocide, and stressed that only just solutions respecting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination can bring lasting peace.

Qalibaf then stressed the role of APA in coordinating parliamentary cooperation across Asia, advocating for an internationalized, strengthened Secretariat, improved resources, and a more influential platform to project Asia’s collective voice on global affairs.

He concluded by calling on all Asian nations to unite in fulfilling their shared responsibility for peace, stability, and justice on the continent and worldwide.