APA resolution condemns US-Israeli aggression on Iran

TABNAK, Dec. 05 - The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has approved a resolution condemning the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran in June, alongside adopting a separate unanimous resolution supporting Palestinian rights.
Publish Date: 05 December 2025
The meetings of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs and the Palestine Committee of the APA was held in the Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday, attended by 15 parliamentary delegations from across Asia.

During the meeting, eight draft resolutions were reviewed and approved, covering issues such as good governance, the rule of law, judicial empowerment, parliamentary best practices, cooperation among Asian parliaments, democracy-driven development, and strengthening multilateralism.

Among the resolutions adopted was one proposed by the Iran, which condemned the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran. The measure passed with overwhelming support from the attending delegations.

In a separate session, the Palestine Committee unanimously approved a comprehensive resolution affirming support for the Palestinian people.

The resolution highlighted the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the right of return for refugees, underscoring these as fundamental and unquestionable rights.

The Thursday event brought together 15 parliamentary delegations from across Asia, including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, the UAE, and Uzbekistan.

The head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly announced that the political committee will review nine resolutions during this international meeting, IRNA reported.

Additionally, a special session dedicated to supporting the Palestinian people is included in the agenda.

The resolutions address various topics, including the role of parliaments in promoting good governance, upholding the rule of law, fostering prosperity in Asia, and encouraging development and cooperation among Asian governments and parliaments.

