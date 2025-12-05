APA resolution condemns US-Israeli aggression on Iran

TABNAK, Dec. 05 - The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has approved a resolution condemning the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran in June, alongside adopting a separate unanimous resolution supporting Palestinian rights.

The meetings of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs and the Palestine Committee of the APA was held in the Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday, attended by 15 parliamentary delegations from across Asia.

During the meeting, eight draft resolutions were reviewed and approved, covering issues such as good governance, the rule of law, judicial empowerment, parliamentary best practices, cooperation among Asian parliaments, democracy-driven development, and strengthening multilateralism.

Among the resolutions adopted was one proposed by the Iran, which condemned the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran. The measure passed with overwhelming support from the attending delegations.

In a separate session, the Palestine Committee unanimously approved a comprehensive resolution affirming support for the Palestinian people.

The resolution highlighted the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the right of return for refugees, underscoring these as fundamental and unquestionable rights.

The Thursday event brought together 15 parliamentary delegations from across Asia, including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Lebanon, Palestine, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, the UAE, and Uzbekistan.

