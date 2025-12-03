Senior military official says Iran ready to confront security threats

TABNAK, Dec. 03 - The commander of the IRGC Ground Force said that Iran is fully prepared to confront any security threat.

Iran is fully prepared to confront any security threat, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force said, noting that the country’s long experience as a victim of terrorism has strengthened its determination to combat terrorist activities.

During his visit to the ongoing Sahand-2025 joint anti-terrorism war game, Brigadier General Mohammad Karami evaluated the preparedness and morale of participating units and emphasized the need for maintaining high readiness at all times.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a victim of terrorism, and we have 17,000 martyrs of terror. Therefore, the purpose of designing and conducting this exercise is to confront terrorist actions,” he said.

The commander stated that the Sahand-2025 exercise is being held with the participation of ten Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, adding that Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking part as guest and observer nations.

According to Tasnim, Brigadier General Karami concluded by reaffirming Iran’s full readiness to counter all forms of threats, emphasizing that strengthening defensive and operational capabilities will continue as a priority.