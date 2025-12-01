US, Israeli want to keep shadow of war over Iran hot: expert

TABNAK, Dec. 01 - The fake news of the past few days is aimed at keeping the shadow of war over Iran hot, disrupting the psychological atmosphere of society, and creating inflammation in it.

A senior European ambassador claimed in an interview with an Israeli newspaper on Monday that the United States does not intend to authorize a large-scale Israeli military attack on Iran in the near future.

According to the European official, Washington is concerned that any operation against Iran would affect efforts to advance the reconstruction program in the Gaza Strip.

Despite this assessment, the European ambassador who talked on the condition of anonimously expressed concern about the possibility of renewed tensions and conflicts between Iran and Israel in the future.

Some reports have been released saying that Israeli fighter jets were flying in the skies over Iraq and near the Iranian border.

On the other hand, there has also been reports about an Iranian missile attack on the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and claims were also made about the possibility of a proxy war between Iran and Israel in this region.

This is while, according to observers, this news is a psychological operation aimed at creating a psychological atmosphere that would put Iran in a state of war.

Seyyed Reza Sadr al-Husseini, an expert on international affairs, told Tabnak reporter about this news: “The important issues that need to be considered are that after the Zionist regime’s shameful defeat in the 12-day war against the Iranian nation, the level of psychological and media operations of this regime against the Iranian nation with the help of international and regional media has increased significantly.”

He added: “In fact, after the request for a ceasefire by the initiators of the war, namely the Zionist regime, due to the heavy blows from the Islamic Republic and the acceptance of this ceasefire, the Israeli regime came to the conclusion that it could not confront the Islamic Republic militarily, and none of the plans that had been worked on in detail for 20 years came true.

The expert further emphasized: "Accordingly, it seems that the Zionist regime, with the help of American military advisors and psychological operations, is trying to cast the shadow of war over the Iranian nation and create unstable conditions for the country's economic, social and scientific movements."

He added: "One of the cognitive methods of psychological operations is the dissemination of rumors by various media outlets on a large scale. The Zionist regime and the Americans, in a joint effort, tried to create an atmosphere in one of the countries close to the territory of the Islamic Republic, namely Iraq, in which their desired conditions, namely the continuation of the shadow of war over the Iranian nation, would be maintained."

It is noteworthy that claims about the US and Israel's lack of intention to attack Iran come at a time when the Islamic Republic's armed forces have emphasized in recent weeks their full readiness to confront any hostile action and deliver a crushing response to the enemy.