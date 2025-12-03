home » international
Iran-Pakistan-Turkey train to resume activity

TABNAK, Dec. 03 - Pakistan’s railways minister announced that the ECO freight train linking Islamabad, Tehran, and Istanbul will resume operations on December 31, emphasizing the country’s interest in expanding regional connectivity with Iran.
Publish Date: 03 December 2025
Pakistan’s Minister of Railways announced that the freight train on the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) route will depart from Pakistan’s capital on December 31, 2025.

Hanif Abbasi said on Tuesday, December 2, in remarks to officials of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that Pakistan has a strong desire to expand regional connectivity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehr reported.

He added that to facilitate this goal, Pakistan Railways intends to enable rail transport by the end of the current year and calls on the business community to take advantage of these new opportunities.

The Pakistani Minister of Railways added that the program to revive the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul ITI container train will be implemented starting December 31, and he believes that using this connection is highly important for Pakistan’s regional trade.

