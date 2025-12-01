Iran, Turkey call for unity, coop.

TABNAK, Dec. 01 - Iran’s president told Turkey’s foreign minister that Muslim nations must overcome disputes, strengthen unity, and expand cooperation amid mounting pressure from shared adversaries.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Muslim states must “facilitate conditions for each other and avoid complicating issues” during a Sunday meeting in Tehran with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

He described Iran-Turkey ties as historic, fraternal, and rich with room for expansion.

He said Islamic countries need strategic convergence and stronger cooperation.

He argued that regional crises stem from “plots and the fueling of differences by intervening actors” seeking to “impose their wrongful intentions and policies on the region, creating obstacles to the development and progress of Islamic countries.”

He said that “if Islamic countries move within the framework of a unified will, based on unity, convergence, and exchange of experiences, no power will be able to create problems for Muslim nations.”

Pezeshkian compared the situation to Europe, noting that despite centuries of conflict, European states reduced borders, built shared structures, and integrated economic and communication networks.

He said the Islamic world, with “much deeper cultural and civilizational commonalities,” can undoubtedly follow a similar path by setting aside disputes.

The president said the route forward is integration of trade, knowledge, and culture, adding: “We believe that from borders where trade, science, and culture pass, terrorism and weapons will never pass.”

Fidan, for his part, conveyed greetings from his country’s president and a message stressing the need to expand commercial, economic, and regional cooperation.

He praised Pezeshkian’s sincerity and concern for the Islamic world, saying: “We are completely aligned and in step with these views. We believe internal differences have led to the waste of valuable time in the Islamic world.”

He said the “spirit of the time has reached a point where joint and collective cooperation has become an inevitable necessity.”

He urged that now is the time for Islamic nations to expand coordinated, equal cooperation to “remove the big stone of differences from the path of the Islamic Ummah.”

He praised Iran's progress following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying the Islamic Republic is “moving with remarkable speed and dynamism, like an arrow released from a bow.”

Fidan also met Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Turkish diplomatic sources said the talks focused on strengthening the High-Level Cooperation Council, preparing for its ninth meeting, and expanding security and counterterrorism cooperation.

They noted that the two sides are expected to discuss accelerating border trade infrastructure and advancing their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade to $30 billion, from $6.5 billion as of October.

The top Turkish diplomat was also set to exchange views with Iranian authorities about regional stability, particularly the situation in Gaza and Syria, Israel’s moves in the region, and a peaceful resolution to Iran’s nuclear program, the sources added.