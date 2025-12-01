home » international
SCO members' Sahand-2025 anti-terrorism drill underway in NW Iran

TABNAK, Dec. 01 - IRGC is hosting a significant anti-terrorism exercise titled Sahand-2025 in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran participated by SCO member states.
Publish Date: 01 December 2025

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Ground Forces are hosting a significant anti-terrorism exercise titled Sahand-2025 in East Azarbaijan Province, northwest Iran, which is also participated by member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Colonel Shahram Asgari, deputy head of Public Relations Department of the IRGC Ground Forces, announced on Monday that the Sahand-2025 exercise has been designed in accordance with directives from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Executive Committee of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS).

He emphasized the strategic importance of this exercise in enhancing regional security cooperation, according to IRNA.

Colonel Asgari highlighted Iran's longstanding commitment to combating terrorism, noting that the country has been a central figure in the fight against terrorist groups.

He pointed out that over 17,000 Iranian citizens, including women and children, have fallen victim to terrorist attacks over the past decades. 

The exercise commenced on December 1 and will last for five days at the military operations area (MOA) in Shabestar County.

The exercise is expected to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism and enhance the capabilities of participating nations in addressing security challenges in the region.

Tags
iran SCO members IRGC Sahand-2025 anti-terrorism exercise
