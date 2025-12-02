US must accept reality: Ghalibaf

TABNAK, Dec. 02 - Iran's Parliament Speaker said that talks between Iran and the United States will be held only on equal and realistic terms.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said in a press conference on Tuesday that talks between Iran and the United States will be held only on equal and realistic terms, and that the other side must accept this reality.

For Tehran, the core issue is not the form of negotiations but the power imbalance Washington tries to impose. Iranian officials argue that the U.S. has repeatedly used dialogue as a tactical tool, not a genuine diplomatic path, aiming to extract unilateral concessions while maintaining sanctions, threats, and military pressure.

"America’s main problem is its greed. We will never surrender,” Qalibaf said, adding that “They only speak of talks but refuse equality and fairness. They aim to force the other side to submit."

"The U.S. is not a real negotiator. It only talks about negotiations but doesn't act on equal terms or in a fair manner, and its goal is to make the other side surrender.

"U.S. officials now push for limiting Iran’s missile range to 300 km while Washington freely violates regional airspace, attacks Syria and Iraq, and ignores international law.", according to Iran Press.

In response to a Financial Times question on a potential new war, Qalibaf said Iran drew three major military lessons from the recent conflict:

"Enhanced tactical and technical warfare capabilities.

Demonstrated ability to launch missiles from above and below enemy defense systems.

Increased accuracy and rate of fire, which he said grows more professional by the day."

He added: “If Israel or the U.S. acts again, our response will be firmer, more precise, and more effective,” he warned.

Qalibaf sharply criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency for failing to respond after U.S. and Israeli forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.

He said reconstruction and safety upgrades naturally take time, and the matter lies with Iran’s responsible authorities, not pressure from hostile powers.

Responding to Russia’s Ruptly, Qalibaf said Europe is in its weakest historical moment and has removed itself from the Iran nuclear file by blindly following U.S. demands.

He depicted Europe as paying billions to buy American weapons for Ukraine, and purchasing expensive U.S. gas to sell domestically at higher prices.

"Europe has lost its role in major regional and global issues," he said.