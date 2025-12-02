Anti-terrorism efforts demonstrate Iran's resolve against global powers

TABNAK, Dec. 02 - Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said that the large-scale anti-terror exercise "Sahand 2025" is continuously improving in collaboration with other countries.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf announced that the large-scale anti-terror exercise "Sahand 2025" is continuously improving in collaboration with other countries, with operational results set to demonstrate significant advancements against enemies of Iran and the defeat of terrorist groups.

The announcement underscores Iran's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and forming alliances to counter threats, thus reinforcing its position in the geopolitical landscape.

The ongoing anti-terrorism exercise, hosted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and involving member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, emphasizes Iran's focus on collective security. This initiative is intended to bolster regional cooperation while sending a clear message to global powers.

In his address at a parliamentary session, Qalibaf honored the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mirza Kuchak Khan and other anti-colonial fighters, stating, "He never prioritized foreign interests over Iran's and did not align with foreign policies."

- The "Sahand 2025" exercise is being held in East Azerbaijan province and involves participation from Shanghai Cooperation Organization members.

- The exercise aims to showcase Iran's operational readiness and solidarity with partner nations against terrorism.

- Qalibaf emphasized the exercise as a response to oppressive global relations, highlighting Iran's determination for self-defense.

