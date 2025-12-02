home » international
76Hits
=

Anti-terrorism efforts demonstrate Iran's resolve against global powers

TABNAK, Dec. 02 - Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said that the large-scale anti-terror exercise "Sahand 2025" is continuously improving in collaboration with other countries.
News ID: 6992
Publish Date: 02 December 2025
Anti-terrorism efforts demonstrate Iran's resolve against global powers

 Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf announced that the large-scale anti-terror exercise "Sahand 2025" is continuously improving in collaboration with other countries, with operational results set to demonstrate significant advancements against enemies of Iran and the defeat of terrorist groups.

The announcement underscores Iran's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and forming alliances to counter threats, thus reinforcing its position in the geopolitical landscape.

The ongoing anti-terrorism exercise, hosted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and involving member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, emphasizes Iran's focus on collective security. This initiative is intended to bolster regional cooperation while sending a clear message to global powers.

In his address at a parliamentary session, Qalibaf honored the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mirza Kuchak Khan and other anti-colonial fighters, stating, "He never prioritized foreign interests over Iran's and did not align with foreign policies."
 - The "Sahand 2025" exercise is being held in East Azerbaijan province and involves participation from Shanghai Cooperation Organization members.
- The exercise aims to showcase Iran's operational readiness and solidarity with partner nations against terrorism.
- Qalibaf emphasized the exercise as a response to oppressive global relations, highlighting Iran's determination for self-defense.

SCO Member States Launch 'Sahand 2025' Counter-Terrorism Exercise in Iran yesterday.

Tags
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Sahand-2025 anti-terrorism exercise SCO members
Back To Top
Your Comment
US must accept reality: Ghalibaf
Iran President warns enemy of excessive demand
Anti-terrorism efforts demonstrate Iran's resolve against global powers
Over 10 countries took part in anti-terrorism drill in Iran
Iran never abandoned diplomacy: Araghchi
Iran ready to assist Indonesian flood affected people
US, Israeli want to keep shadow of war over Iran hot: expert
Women considered as architects of civilization
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Iran
SCO members' Sahand-2025 anti-terrorism drill underway in NW Iran
Iran, Turkey call for unity, coop.
 US refusal to issue visas for Iran federation officials illegal
Saudi, Iran diplomats talk on bilateral ties, regional developments
Informed source rejects IRGC missile operation in Iraq
Iran security forces foiled major arms smuggling attempt