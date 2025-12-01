home » international
Iran ready to assist Indonesian flood affected people

TABNAK, Dec. 01 - Following deadly flood in Indonesia, Iranian President said that Tehran is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to affected people.
Publish Date: 01 December 2025
 President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed condolences to Indonesia over deadly floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra and said Tehran is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to affected people.

Pezeshkian, in a message to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday, said he was saddened by the loss of life and injuries among residents in the mainly Muslim region hit by the disaster.

“On behalf of the government and people of Iran, I extend my condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Indonesia,” he said, adding that he prayed for the victims and for the swift recovery of the injured.

He said Iran was prepared to deliver “humanitarian and relief assistance” to support people in the affected areas and hoped the impacts of the natural disaster would be addressed quickly, IRNA reported.

At least 442 people have been killed, and hundreds remain missing after days of heavy rain triggered severe flooding and landslides across parts of Sumatra, according to Indonesian tallies.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkain Indonesia flood-hit people iran
