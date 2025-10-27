Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor

TABNAK, Oct. 27 - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran said Tehran and Islamabad are finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), adding that discussions are underway to revitalize the Pakistan–Iran–Turkey rail transit corridor.

An event was held at the venue of the Pakistani embassy in Tehran on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In the ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran referred to the growing Tehran–Islamabad relations, describing it as excellent and steadily improving.

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu noted that Pakistan had stood by Iran during difficult times, while Iran had also extended political support to Pakistan during its tensions with India.

Referring to recent developments in bilateral cooperation, the ambassador said both countries had finalized a legal framework to facilitate barter trade, eliminating financial transaction barriers and enabling direct exchange of goods across their shared border. He expressed hope that this mechanism would significantly expand trade in multiple sectors and announced plans to hold further meetings with Iranian partners to implement it effectively.

The envoy urged the Iranian media to raise public awareness about the benefits of the barter system.

He added that he would engage with universities, chambers of commerce, and business communities to promote understanding of this trade mechanism.

The envoy also said that Tehran and Islamabad are finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and that discussions were underway to revitalize the Pakistan–Iran–Turkey rail transit corridor, particularly the Quetta–Taftan route, to enhance regional connectivity.

He described political relations of the two countries as excellent, citing regular contact between senior officials of both nations, including heads of state and foreign ministers.

The ambassador added that Pakistan’s Interior Minister would visit Iran soon for high-level talks.