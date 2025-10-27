home » international
30Hits
=

Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor

TABNAK, Oct. 27 - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran said Tehran and Islamabad are finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), adding that discussions are underway to revitalize the Pakistan–Iran–Turkey rail transit corridor.
News ID: 6875
Publish Date: 27 October 2025
Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor

An event was held at the venue of the Pakistani embassy in Tehran on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris. 

In the ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran referred to the growing Tehran–Islamabad relations, describing it as excellent and steadily improving. 

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu noted that Pakistan had stood by Iran during difficult times, while Iran had also extended political support to Pakistan during its tensions with India.

Referring to recent developments in bilateral cooperation, the ambassador said both countries had finalized a legal framework to facilitate barter trade, eliminating financial transaction barriers and enabling direct exchange of goods across their shared border. He expressed hope that this mechanism would significantly expand trade in multiple sectors and announced plans to hold further meetings with Iranian partners to implement it effectively.

The envoy urged the Iranian media to raise public awareness about the benefits of the barter system.

He added that he would engage with universities, chambers of commerce, and business communities to promote understanding of this trade mechanism.

The envoy also said that Tehran and Islamabad are finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and that discussions were underway to revitalize the Pakistan–Iran–Turkey rail transit corridor, particularly the Quetta–Taftan route, to enhance regional connectivity.

He described political relations of the two countries as excellent, citing regular contact between senior officials of both nations, including heads of state and foreign ministers.

The ambassador added that Pakistan’s Interior Minister would visit Iran soon for high-level talks.

Tags
Pakistan iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu
Back To Top
Your Comment
Why range of Iranian missiles limited to 2,000 kilometers?
Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor
Leader advisor stresses Iran, China, Russia key role in shaping new world order
President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman
Iran-Russia to finalize contract on Rasht-Astara railroad
Iran has no trust in US and won't trust in future: Iran FM
Iran, Pakistan discuss deepening maritime, transport coop.
Former CIA analyst: interpreting Larijani's remarks difficult
Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey sign trilateral railway coop.
Iran to host first Int'l Technology Olympics 2025
UNSC should not be misused politically: Iran
Russia, China cannot block actions by BoG
Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.
Iran not to return to talks as long as US unreasonable demands continue
Larijani, Putin envoy discuss Syria, regional developments