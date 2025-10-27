Leader advisor stresses Iran, China, Russia key role in shaping new world order

TABNAK, Oct. 27 - Ali-Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, says Tehran, Beijing, and Moscow play effective roles in shaping a new world order.

Velayati met with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, to discuss the expansion of bilateral ties.

He described the relationship between Iran and China as being founded on mutual interests, respect, and political independence.

He identified Iran, China, and Russia as three independent Asian powers significantly influencing the emergence of a new world order.

Velayati also thanked China’s constructive support for Iran in international forums, specifically citing its principled stance on the snapback mechanism.

For his part, Peiwu praised the long-standing history of Iran-China relations.

He recognized Velayati’s personal role in fostering this partnership, reaffirming China’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Iran across various fields.

The discussions also covered key international issues, with both sides criticizing the United States for its expansionist policies and interference worldwide.

They also condemned Washington’s support for the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza, IRNA reported.