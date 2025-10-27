President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman

TABNAK, Oct. 27 - Iranian President said Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Oman in different fields.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Oman’s diplomatic efforts to ensure peace in the region, saying Tehran is ready to expand cooperation with Muscat across multiple fields.

In a meeting with Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian said relations between the two neighboring countries have always been based on “brotherhood, mutual respect and goodwill,” and that they have supported each other through regional challenges.

He thanked Oman for its constructive role in hosting and facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, calling the country’s approach “wise and peace-seeking”.

“Iran is prepared to broaden its interactions with Oman in all scientific, economic, cultural, social, and political areas,” Pezeshkian said, expressing hope that the visit would help boost bilateral ties further.

The president also praised Oman’s “clear and firm stance” in support of Palestinians in Gaza and its condemnation of Israel’s crimes, saying that if all Muslim countries had taken such a position, the region would not be witnessing “painful and regrettable events.”

The Omani minister, in turn, said relations with Iran are “special, deep and sincere.” He pointed to Pezeshkian’s visit to Muscat five months ago and the agreements reached there, saying they demonstrated a clear path for cooperation.

He added that Oman would continue working to strengthen ties with Iran “with strong determination”.