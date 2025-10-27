home » international
37Hits
=

President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman

TABNAK, Oct. 27 - Iranian President said Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Oman in different fields.
News ID: 6873
Publish Date: 27 October 2025
President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman

President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Oman’s diplomatic efforts to ensure peace in the region, saying Tehran is ready to expand cooperation with Muscat across multiple fields.

In a meeting with Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian said relations between the two neighboring countries have always been based on “brotherhood, mutual respect and goodwill,” and that they have supported each other through regional challenges.

He thanked Oman for its constructive role in hosting and facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, calling the country’s approach “wise and peace-seeking”.

“Iran is prepared to broaden its interactions with Oman in all scientific, economic, cultural, social, and political areas,” Pezeshkian said, expressing hope that the visit would help boost bilateral ties further.

The president also praised Oman’s “clear and firm stance” in support of Palestinians in Gaza and its condemnation of Israel’s crimes, saying that if all Muslim countries had taken such a position, the region would not be witnessing “painful and regrettable events.”

The Omani minister, in turn, said relations with Iran are “special, deep and sincere.”  He pointed to Pezeshkian’s visit to Muscat five months ago and the agreements reached there, saying they demonstrated a clear path for cooperation.

He added that Oman would continue working to strengthen ties with Iran “with strong determination”.

Tags
Masoud Pezeshkain Oman Iran oman relations
Back To Top
Your Comment
Why range of Iranian missiles limited to 2,000 kilometers?
Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor
Leader advisor stresses Iran, China, Russia key role in shaping new world order
President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman
Iran-Russia to finalize contract on Rasht-Astara railroad
Iran has no trust in US and won't trust in future: Iran FM
Iran, Pakistan discuss deepening maritime, transport coop.
Former CIA analyst: interpreting Larijani's remarks difficult
Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey sign trilateral railway coop.
Iran to host first Int'l Technology Olympics 2025
UNSC should not be misused politically: Iran
Russia, China cannot block actions by BoG
Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.
Iran not to return to talks as long as US unreasonable demands continue
Larijani, Putin envoy discuss Syria, regional developments