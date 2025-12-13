CA visits bolster Iran’s neighborhood diplomacy, fruitful

TABNAK, Dec. 13 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that his recent visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan produced constructive and positive outcomes.

Speaking on Friday evening upon his return to Tehran, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to deepening regional ties, noting that the meetings and negotiations held during the trip led to valuable agreements in various fields.

He highlighted the signing of 14 cooperation documents with Kazakhstan, describing them as beneficial not only to the two nations but also to regional development. The president noted that an accompanying delegation of Iranian economic stakeholders reached promising understandings with their Kazakh counterparts.

Pezeshkian added that discussions on cultural and healthcare cooperation also made significant progress. During his visit to Kazakhstan, he toured a leading university and a modern hospital in Astana, where talks focused on expanding collaboration in medical sciences, biotechnology, and digital health.

He described the engagements with Kazakh officials as highly constructive and said they laid a strong foundation for sustained long-term cooperation.

Turning to his visit to Turkmenistan for the International Forum of Peace and Trust, Pezeshkian said he held productive meetings with the country’s national leader and president. The talks reviewed earlier bilateral agreements and resulted in new understandings aimed at expanding cooperation.

On the sidelines of the forum, Pezeshkian also held a series of diplomatic meetings. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to review existing agreements and discuss measures to accelerate implementation of the Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia.

In addition, the Iranian president held talks with senior officials from Pakistan, Iraq, and Myanmar, and exchanged brief remarks with the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. He noted that such multilateral gatherings provide valuable opportunities for numerous diplomatic engagements that would otherwise require many separate visits.

Pezeshkian concluded by saying that the overall outcomes of the trip marked a significant step forward in advancing Iran’s neighborhood diplomacy, his official website reported.