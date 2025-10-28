home » international
2nd edition of Technology Olympics launched in Tehran

TABNAK, Oct. 28 - The second edition of the Technology Olympics launched today at Pardis Technology Park, drawing 1,200 elite finalists from 16 countries.
28 October 2025
The second edition of the Technology Olympics launched today at Pardis Technology Park, drawing 1,200 elite finalists from 16 countries into four days of high-stakes competition across six cutting-edge fields, from AI and cybersecurity to combat robotics and drone warfare, the event’s executive secretary told Iran Press.

Iran is positioning itself as a regional hub for emerging technologies by hosting one of the largest competitive tech events in Asia. With over 12,000 initial participants and 1,200 finalists, the second edition of the Technology Olympics reflects a growing global appetite for innovation and cross-border collaboration.

Held at Pardis Technology Park, the four-day event spans six specialized domains:

    Programming
    Artificial Intelligence
    Cybersecurity
    Internet of Things (IoT)
    Drones
    Combat Robotics

Each domain features its own league, with finalists selected from a rigorous qualification phase involving thousands of contenders from 65 countries. The international leagues include programming, AI, and cybersecurity, while IoT, drones, and robotics are contested nationally.

“Each league has its own structure. After earning their spot in the finals, competitors are now battling it out face-to-face. This event is not just a competition, it’s a platform for connecting global talent with real-world innovation.”, said Sajjad Abbasi Fashami, the event’s executive secretary

