home » international
35Hits
=

Russia to boost coop. with Iran in all fields despite West pressure

TABNAK, Oct. 28 - Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Iran across economic, financial, and nuclear sectors despite pressure from Western countries
News ID: 6877
Publish Date: 28 October 2025

Russia to boost coop. with Iran in all fields despite West pressure

Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Iran across economic, financial, and nuclear sectors despite pressure from Western countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with IRNA on Monday.

Ryabkov said the two countries have developed “very in-depth” and “multifaceted” relations over many years and insisted there is “no mistrust” between Moscow and Tehran. He said both nations are facing a “very difficult, challenging period” and should stand “even closer to one another.”

“We are very prepared to do so in all areas… be it practical cooperation on transportation, where we have good projects, be it nuclear,” he said, adding that peaceful nuclear energy remains a strong avenue for collaboration.

Ryabkov accused the United States and European Union of using Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities as a pretext for “bullying” and the use of military power against Tehran, calling such moves harmful to global security and prosperity.

“We stand hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder with Iran. And it will be so further on,” he said.

Tags
iran Russia Iran Russia ties Sergei Ryabkov
Back To Top
Your Comment
2nd edition of Technology Olympics launched in Tehran
Russia to boost coop. with Iran in all fields despite West pressure
Why range of Iranian missiles limited to 2,000 kilometers?
Iran, Pakistan finalizing Free Trade Agreement, discussing rail transit corridor
Leader advisor stresses Iran, China, Russia key role in shaping new world order
President Pezeshkian calls for deeper ties with Oman
Iran-Russia to finalize contract on Rasht-Astara railroad
Iran has no trust in US and won't trust in future: Iran FM
Iran, Pakistan discuss deepening maritime, transport coop.
Former CIA analyst: interpreting Larijani's remarks difficult
Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey sign trilateral railway coop.
Iran to host first Int'l Technology Olympics 2025
UNSC should not be misused politically: Iran
Russia, China cannot block actions by BoG
Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.