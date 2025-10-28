TABNAK, Oct. 28 - Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Iran across economic, financial, and nuclear sectors despite pressure from Western countries

Russia to boost coop. with Iran in all fields despite West pressure

Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Iran across economic, financial, and nuclear sectors despite pressure from Western countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with IRNA on Monday.

Ryabkov said the two countries have developed “very in-depth” and “multifaceted” relations over many years and insisted there is “no mistrust” between Moscow and Tehran. He said both nations are facing a “very difficult, challenging period” and should stand “even closer to one another.”

“We are very prepared to do so in all areas… be it practical cooperation on transportation, where we have good projects, be it nuclear,” he said, adding that peaceful nuclear energy remains a strong avenue for collaboration.

Ryabkov accused the United States and European Union of using Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities as a pretext for “bullying” and the use of military power against Tehran, calling such moves harmful to global security and prosperity.

“We stand hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder with Iran. And it will be so further on,” he said.