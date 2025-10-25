home » international
Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey sign trilateral railway coop.

TABNAK, Oct. 25 - Afghanistan has taken a step toward Regional Rail Connectivity by signing a trilateral agreement with Iran and Turkey.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Works under the Taliban announced that a trilateral agreement with Iran and Turkey has been signed to develop railway lines and enhance cargo transit.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the ministry, said the agreement was finalized on the sidelines of the 36th UIC Asia Pacific Regional Assembly in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the development of the Khaf–Herat railway line up to Mazar-i-Sharif will be carried out, with the technical, financial, and human resources of all three countries mobilized to support the project, Mehr reported.

The agreement also emphasizes facilitating cross-border cargo transit, increasing rail transport capacity, and fostering technical and educational cooperation among the three nations.

