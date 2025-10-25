Iran to host first Int'l Technology Olympics 2025

TABNAK, Oct. 25 - The First International Technology Olympics 2025 will be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, welcoming over 11,000 participants from 15 countries in October.

After being held nationally last year, the competition is set to become an international event with the participation of countries from Asia, Europe, and Africa. The event aims to foster international scientific collaboration and benchmark Iran’s technological standing globally.

As global competition in emerging technologies increases, Iran is positioning itself as a key player by hosting this international event. The participation of countries like Pakistan, Oman, Vietnam, Russia, Tunisia, Iraq, Turkey, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, India, Lebanon, Indonesia, Romania, Algeria, and the Netherlands underscores the growing significance of the Olympics.

Hossein Afshin, Deputy for Science, Technology, and Economic Affairs to the President, stated: “Alongside the Olympics, an employment event will also be held. All participants have been assessed for their skills and will be recruited based on the needs of knowledge-based and major companies.”

The Technology Olympics will be held in Tehran from October 27 to 30, 2025, and will feature competitions in six core disciplines for the first time: artificial intelligence, programming, cybersecurity, warrior robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and drones.