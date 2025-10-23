home » international
45Hits
=

Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.

TABNAK, Oct. 22 - Iran and Belarus expressed readiness to formulate a roadmap for future cooperation and to accelerate the implementation of joint projects.
News ID: 6864
Publish Date: 23 October 2025
Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.

Iran’s Minister of Defense says the Islamic Republic welcomes the expansion of defense and industrial cooperation with independent nations.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and the visiting Chairman of the State Committee for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus, held talks in Tehran on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Iranian Defense Minister expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between Tehran and Minsk.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic welcomes the enhancement of defense and industrial ties with friendly and independent countries.

The two sides examined avenues for developing their bilateral cooperation in defense, technical, and industrial fields.

Both sides expressed readiness to formulate a roadmap for future cooperation and to accelerate the implementation of joint projects.

The Belarusian official, for his part, acknowledged Iran’s extensive capacities in industrial and technological spheres.

Pantus stressed his country’s desire to upgrade cooperation in the fields of research and development, the production of defense equipment, and the exchange of industrial expertise.

Tags
Belarus Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh iran defense defencs coop.
Back To Top
Your Comment
Russia, China cannot block actions by BoG
Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.
Iran not to return to talks as long as US unreasonable demands continue
Larijani, Putin envoy discuss Syria, regional developments
Iran, Iraq to implement security agreement
Law on joining the CFT convention ratified
Iran exposes whereabouts of Mossad-linked information warmongers disguising as journalists
Iran committed to dialogue based on mutual respect, equlity
Moscow ready to deepen cooperation with Iran
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss strengthening ties
Former IAEA official urges US, Iran to return talks without threats of unilateral action
Leader mocks Trump's claim
Grossi stresses political solution to Iran nuclear issue
Pakistan to boost barter trade with Iran
Mossad Spy executed in Iran