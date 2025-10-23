Minsk, Tehran discuss boosting defense, industrial coop.

TABNAK, Oct. 22 - Iran and Belarus expressed readiness to formulate a roadmap for future cooperation and to accelerate the implementation of joint projects.

Iran’s Minister of Defense says the Islamic Republic welcomes the expansion of defense and industrial cooperation with independent nations.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and the visiting Chairman of the State Committee for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus, held talks in Tehran on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Iranian Defense Minister expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between Tehran and Minsk.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic welcomes the enhancement of defense and industrial ties with friendly and independent countries.

The two sides examined avenues for developing their bilateral cooperation in defense, technical, and industrial fields.

Both sides expressed readiness to formulate a roadmap for future cooperation and to accelerate the implementation of joint projects.

The Belarusian official, for his part, acknowledged Iran’s extensive capacities in industrial and technological spheres.

Pantus stressed his country’s desire to upgrade cooperation in the fields of research and development, the production of defense equipment, and the exchange of industrial expertise.