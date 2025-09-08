39th International Islamic Unity Conference kicks off with Pezeshkian's speech

TABNAK, Sep. 08 - The 39th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran, minutes ago, with the participation of prominent scholars from across the Muslim world.

The conference, coinciding with the 1500th anniversary of the Prophet's birth, is being held from September 8 to10 with the participation of 80 prominent scholars, 210 guests, and 2,800 activists from across the Islamic world.

President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered the opening address. This year's conference features a special commission to address challenges facing the Islamic world, including domestic issues.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that unity and solidarity among Muslims are the key to countering oppression, warning that divisions only embolden Israel to commit more crimes in Gaza and across the region.

Speaking on Monday at the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian said Muslims must act as “one hand” to protect their rights and prevent further atrocities.

“If Muslims are united and avoid discord, the Zionists will never be able to carry out such crimes in Gaza and regional countries,” he noted.

He recalled that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) prioritized brotherhood and cohesion among tribes and communities, and urged followers today to live up to that legacy.

“If we truly are followers of the Prophet, we must, with our unity and solidarity, not allow the brutal Zionist regime to commit these crimes before the eyes of Muslims and the world,” Pezeshkian said.

He stressed that the real problem lies not with Israel or the United States, but with the divisions among Muslims themselves.

“If the Islamic community were united, no power would dare encroach upon the rights of Muslims,” he added, emphasizing that unity remains the only path to victory.

As part of the three-day event, foreign participants will also have the opportunity to witness the country's scientific and military advancements.

Recognizing the disproportionate impact on women in the current global climate and the enemy's attempts to influence children, the conference will dedicate commissions to discussions on the vital role of women in countering these threats.