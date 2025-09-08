Production key to Iran’s progress: Leader

TABNAK, Sep. 07 - Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that solving Iran’s economic challenges should not depend on external developments, highlighting the significance of production as key to Iran’s progress.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has urged world nations, especially Muslim countries, to sever political and trade relations with Israel in response to the regime’s “horrifying crimes and catastrophes” in Gaza.

In a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of his cabinet in Tehran on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the government’s efforts during the 12-day war with Israel in June.

The Leader also commended the president’s recent trip to China, which he said had created new political and economic opportunities.

The Leader stressed that solving Iran’s economic challenges should not depend on external developments. “Everyone who truly and practically understands the economy agrees that production is the key to Iran’s progress,” he said, calling for an uninterrupted power supply to industrial units except in emergencies.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged officials to ensure reliable supplies of essential goods, control profiteering and inflation, and protect household purchasing power. “Act in a way that people can obtain around ten essential goods without worry over price hikes,” he said.

On energy issues, the Leader said outdated methods and equipment had reduced oil production and called for the use of young experts to boost extraction and exports. He also pressed the government to diversify Iran’s oil buyers.