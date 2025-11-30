Informed source rejects IRGC missile operation in Iraq

TABNAK, Nov. 30 - An informed source has dismissed reports on IRGC ballistic missiles attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

The informed source told the claims regarding the launch of Iranian ballistic missiles from Khorramabad, Ilam, and Kermanshah toward Iraqi Kurdistan and border areas are incorrect, Mehr reported.

This is while on Saturday night, some media outlets and social media users had circulated reports alleging a missile operation by the IRGC against separatist groups in western Iran and areas within Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.