TABNAK, Nov. 30 - An informed source has dismissed reports on IRGC ballistic missiles attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.
Publish Date: 30 November 2025
Informed source rejects IRGC missile operation in Iraq

 An informed source has dismissed reports circulating on social media and in some media outlets alleging that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

An informed source rejected reports of ballistic missile launches by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) from Khorramabad, Ilam, and Kermanshah in western Iran toward Iraqi Kurdistan and the country’s border regions.

The informed source told the claims regarding the launch of Iranian ballistic missiles from Khorramabad, Ilam, and Kermanshah toward Iraqi Kurdistan and border areas are incorrect, Mehr reported.

This is while on Saturday night, some media outlets and social media users had circulated reports alleging a missile operation by the IRGC against separatist groups in western Iran and areas within Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

