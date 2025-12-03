Araqchi urges for boosting defensive capabilities, national power

TABNAK, Dec. 03 - Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need to strengthen the country’s national power and defensive capabilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed the need to strengthen the country’s national power and defensive capabilities, emphasizing that continued enhancement of Iran’s deterrent force is vital for safeguarding national interests.

Foreign Minister Araqchi attended a gathering of Friday prayer leaders from across Iran on Tuesday and outlined the recent developments in Iran’s foreign policy and international relations.

Reviewing the course of foreign policy over the past year, Araqchi described the heroic defense of the Iranian nation against the war of aggression imposed by the Zionist regime and the US in June as a turning point in the country’s history.

Pointing to the Foreign Ministry’s continuous efforts to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people, he said preserving national unity and cohesion is a collective responsibility and a prerequisite for the country’s success in confronting the enemies’ hostilities.

Araqchi also cited the wisdom, courage, and firm resolve of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the sacrifices of the Iranian Armed Forces, and the national unity and solidarity of the Iranian people as key elements in shaping the historic victory in the 12-day war.

The foreign minister also emphasized the need to continue strengthening national power and authority in various defense dimensions, as well as preserving and enhancing social capital and national cohesion, Tasnim reported.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran’s Armed Forces delivered an immediate and forceful response. The IRGC Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage and heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.