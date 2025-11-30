Iran, Turkey call for boosting trade, investment

TABNAK, Nov. 30 - Referring to destabilizing role of the Zionist regime in the region, foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkey have stressed the need to expand relations between the two neighboring countries.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, have stressed the need to expand economic relations between the two neighboReferring to ring countries by removing obstacles to bilateral trade and investment.

Araghchi made the announcement in a joint press conference with Fidan in Tehran on Sunday, saying the two sides have decided to specifically address these issues by holding a High-Level Cooperation Council meeting and Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission.

While welcoming the top Turkish diplomat and his accompanying delegation, the foreign minister said, “Iran and Turkey are not just two neighbors, but also two friendly and brotherly countries with very deep historical, religious, and cultural commonalities.”

Araghchi described the shared borders as symbols of peace and friendship for centuries, noting that the current year has also been designated as the “Iran–Turkey Cultural Year,” which has witnessed several joint cultural programs.

He also announced that the discussions focused on a number of other issues, including the preparations for the 9th session of the Supreme Council of Cooperation, which will be chaired by the presidents of the two countries in Tehran.

On economic relations, Araghchi said Iran remains one of the most reliable energy suppliers for Turkey, and is ready to extend the gas contract and develop cooperation in the field of electricity.

Stating that the full potential of bilateral trade and commerce has not yet been realized, he said the railway networks, through the “Cheshmeh-Seraya–Aralik” rail corridor, as well as joint free zones and the activation of a new border crossing, would help boost the bilateral trade.

Araghchi announced the opening of the Consulate General in Van, a Turkish city located about 100 kilometers from the city of Khoy in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, IRNA reported.

The top diplomat also commended Turkey for having a similar stance and common concerns on regional issues, including Palestine and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, saying that today's talks also focused on the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza and the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Syria.

Warning that the Israeli regime is pursuing larger plans to destabilize the region, Araghchi called on countries in West Asia to create a barrier against the aggression and expansionist agenda of the regime, including in Syria and Lebanon.

Iran’s opposition to transregional intervention in the Caucasus, and support for a terrorist-free Turkey, as well as the Iranian nuclear issue and the cruel US sanctions, were other topics addressed during the meeting between Araghchi and Fidan.