Has Saudi mediation between Iran, US failed?

Iran International has claimed that “in response to Massoud Pezeshkian’s request to Saudi Arabia to mediate with the aim of resuming negotiations with the United States, the US government has once again emphasized its three conditions including complete abandoning enrichment on Iranian soil, not supporting the axis of Resistance, and limiting the missile program for dialogue with Iran.”

According to the Tabnak, on Thursday, December 26, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed Iranian people in a televised sppeech and said, "Of course, they are making up rumors that the Iranian government has sent a message to the United States through a certain country, but this is a complete lie and such a thing definitely did not exist."

The Leader refered to the claim that Iranian President Massoud Pezzekian had sent a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before his visit to the United States.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening, November 17, at the White House in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has traveled to Washington, "I think we've done a great job in eliminating Iran's nuclear capability."

Trump also claimed in response to a question about Iran, “I think they are very keen to reach an agreement. I am very keen to do so and we are talking to them and we have started a process, and it would be good if an agreement was reached with Iran.”

Bin Salman also said in this regard, “We will do everything we can to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran and we believe that having a good agreement is good for our future and Iran also wants an agreement.”

In this regard, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, citing Western sources, claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had received permission from US President Donald Trump to mediate talks between Iran and the United States in order to reach an agreement between the two sides.

These sources said that bin Salman told the US President that such an agreement was necessary to ensure stability in the entire Middle East. Bin Salman also expressed concern that the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may disrupt the efforts to reach an agreement and escalate tensions against Iran.

According to the report, the Saudi side contacted the Iranians after Bin Salman’s visit to the White House and agreed with them to hold an urgent high-level meeting between Saudi and Iranian officials in Paris within the next 24 hours.

The sources said that in his last meeting with Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Riyadh, Bin Salman had asked Tehran’s position on the Saudi initiative towards the Americans regarding an agreement with Iran, and Larijani had given him a positive answer.

According to the sources, Larijani had also emphasized that Tehran did not intend to make concessions to the other side, especially after the Israeli and American war against it last June.

According to the report, the Saudi side also spoke with the Americans about the importance of understanding with Iran and emphasized that this agreement would also help in reconciliation with Yemen. Of course, these negotiations have been objected to by the American team supporting the Zionist regime.

The sources said that this is the first time that Saudi Arabia has expressed its concern to the Americans about the possible adventurism of the Zionist regime to destroy the opportunities for peace in the region and stressed that stability in the Middle East cannot be strengthened without an understanding with Iran.

The Lebanese media added that Abbas Araqchi's presence in France is not unrelated to this issue, and that the Iranian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Saudi officials during his trip to Paris. If this meeting is successful, Riyadh's contacts for mediation between Tehran and Washington will intensify.

This claim was made a few days after Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington and his meeting with Donald Trump; a trip that has increased speculation about the possibility of negotiations between Iran and the United States and also reaching an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program.

On the other hand, Reuters news agency claimed that Iran has asked Saudi Arabia to convince the United States to revive stalled nuclear talks.

According to the media, this request reflects Tehran's concern about the possibility of repeated Israeli airstrikes and aggravation of its economic problems, two regional sources familiar with the issue said.

According to Tabnak, on the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi traveled to France on Wednesday.

The French Foreign Ministry announced that the meeting would be an "opportunity" to ask Iran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Despite the Supreme Leader's insistence that Iran has not sent a message to the United States, the anti-Iranian network, Iran International claimed in a report on Friday that the United States had repeated its three preconditions in response to Pezeshkian's message via Riyadh.

This claim comes despite Iran’s announcement that it is willing to talk with the US if the talks are without any preconditions or dictation and on equal terms. On the other hand, Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that any possible talks will be solely on the nuclear issue and will not discuss national security issues.