Iran not to return to talks as long as US unreasonable demands continue

TABNAK, Oct. 22 - Speaking during a visit to Mashhad, Iran's foreign minister said: “We will not return to the negotiating table as long as the Americans continue their excessive policies and make unreasonable demands.”
Publish Date: 22 October 2025
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has ruled out returning to negotiations with the United States unless Washington abandons its “excessive and unreasonable demands,” signaling continued deadlock in nuclear diplomacy.

He added that previous rounds of talks, including those held in New York, collapsed due to U.S. overreach.

Araghchi said the U.S. and its European allies sought “unreasonable and unachievable concessions” while ignoring Iran’s “completely reasonable” counteroffers.

With no sign of compromise from the American side, prospects for renewed talks remain dim. Iran insists that any future negotiations must be based on mutual respect and realistic expectations.

