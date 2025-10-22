Iran, Iraq to implement security agreement

TABNAK, Oct. 22 - Iranian and Iraqi military officials stress the importance of fully implementing their security agreement to enhance regional cooperation and stability.

Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has called for the full implementation of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq during a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and his delegation.

The discussions focused on enhancing military, political, and economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad to ensure greater regional security.

A high-ranking Iraqi delegation, led by al-Araji, met with Major General Mousavi at the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff headquarters in Tehran. The Iranian commander highlighted the deep brotherhood between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples, noting that this bond is a significant concern for the United States, which recognizes the benefits of this relationship.

Mousavi also referenced the US agenda in Iraq, suggesting that recent aggressions from the Israeli regime and the US have made their intentions clearer. He reiterated the importance of fully executing the security agreement between the two nations.

Al-Araji, for his part, said that no one can undermine the deep connections between Iran and Iraq. He emphasized that during Israel’s recent aggression against Iran, the Iranian people united in support of their armed forces and government, showcasing their strength.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to the security agreement and stated that no country would be allowed to use Iraqi territory to threaten its neighbors, particularly Iran.

According to IRNA, Rebar Ahmed Khalid, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, also expressed determination to implement the security agreement, including disarming anti-Iran groups in northern Iraq.