home » international
40Hits
=

Iran, Iraq to implement security agreement

TABNAK, Oct. 22 - Iranian and Iraqi military officials stress the importance of fully implementing their security agreement to enhance regional cooperation and stability.
News ID: 6861
Publish Date: 22 October 2025

Iran, Iraq to implement security agreement

Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has called for the full implementation of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq during a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and his delegation.

The discussions focused on enhancing military, political, and economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad to ensure greater regional security.

A high-ranking Iraqi delegation, led by al-Araji, met with Major General Mousavi at the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff headquarters in Tehran. The Iranian commander highlighted the deep brotherhood between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples, noting that this bond is a significant concern for the United States, which recognizes the benefits of this relationship.

Mousavi also referenced the US agenda in Iraq, suggesting that recent aggressions from the Israeli regime and the US have made their intentions clearer. He reiterated the importance of fully executing the security agreement between the two nations.

Al-Araji, for his part, said that no one can undermine the deep connections between Iran and Iraq. He emphasized that during Israel’s recent aggression against Iran, the Iranian people united in support of their armed forces and government, showcasing their strength.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to the security agreement and stated that no country would be allowed to use Iraqi territory to threaten its neighbors, particularly Iran.

According to IRNA, Rebar Ahmed Khalid, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, also expressed determination to implement the security agreement, including disarming anti-Iran groups in northern Iraq.

Tags
iran Iran Iraq ties Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi security agreement
Back To Top
Your Comment
Larijani, Putin envoy discuss Syria, regional developments
Iran, Iraq to implement security agreement
Law on joining the CFT convention ratified
Iran exposes whereabouts of Mossad-linked information warmongers disguising as journalists
Iran committed to dialogue based on mutual respect, equlity
Moscow ready to deepen cooperation with Iran
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss strengthening ties
Former IAEA official urges US, Iran to return talks without threats of unilateral action
Leader mocks Trump's claim
Grossi stresses political solution to Iran nuclear issue
Pakistan to boost barter trade with Iran
Mossad Spy executed in Iran
Netanyahu hopes to deceive Iran; preparing another attack
Iran, China, Russia jointly stress illegality of snapback
MP talks of military equipment Iran imported from Russia recently