Iran committed to dialogue based on mutual respect, equlity

TABNAK, Oct. 21 - Iran’s government says it remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue, but only when negotiations are based on mutual respect and equality.

Iran’s stance signals openness to diplomacy amid ongoing tensions with Western powers.

The emphasis on equal footing may complicate future negotiations, especially with the U.S. and the EU.

The JCPOA remains a reference point for Iran’s expectations in any future talks.

“We are fundamentally committed to dialogue and negotiation,” said government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

“We’ve resolved past tensions with several countries, and our relations are expanding.Negotiation from a superior position is not dialogue, it’s dictating demands.”she said, adding, “The world knows Iran is open to talks. The JCPOA proved that. The other side broke the deal, not us.”

Iran is likely to continue engaging with countries that respect its terms for dialogue.

Any new negotiations will depend on whether Western powers acknowledge Iran’s demand for parity.

The government’s messaging suggests it is preparing for diplomatic engagement, but not at any cost.