Saudi Arabia, China condemn violations of Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

TABNAK, Dec. 10 - Saudi Arabia and China have condemned the act of aggression and violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia have concluded their third Trilateral Committee Meeting, with Beijing reaffirming its commitment to further fostering ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

The session, chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and attended by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid al-Kharaji and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Deo, took place at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Tuesday.

The trio signed a joint statement outlining key commitments and areas of progress.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Iran and Saudi Arabia to all provisions of the 2023 Beijing Agreement, which facilitated the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries under China’s mediation.

Both nations also emphasized the importance of respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and security under the UN Charter, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and international law.

The statement lauded China’s “continuous positive role” in facilitating dialogue and monitoring the implementation of the accord.

China, for its part, reiterated its readiness to support and encourage steps taken by Tehran and Riyadh to enhance cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and security fields.

The joint statement highlighted progress in consular coordination, which enabled the safe travel of over 85,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims and more than 210,000 Umrah pilgrims in 2025.

The statement also expressed satisfaction with the growing exchanges between Iranian and Saudi research centers, academic institutions, media organizations, and cultural bodies.

On the issues of West Asia, the three representatives urged an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, while condemning violations of Iranian sovereignty.

The Iranian representative to the meeting expressed gratitude for the unwavering support shown by Saudi Arabia and China during Israel’s aggression of June against Iran.

All sides also reiterated their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN auspices.

Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed relations following a seven-year hiatus under a China-brokered deal in March 2023, which saw the two sides reopen diplomatic missions.

Previous rounds of the trilateral committee were held in Beijing and Riyadh, during which the parties reaffirmed their commitment to respecting sovereignty and non-interference, and acknowledged China’s continued mediation to support regional dialogue.