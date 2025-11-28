home » international
108Hits
=

Iran condemns terrorist drone attack in Tajikistan

TABNAK, Nov. 28 - Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei has denounced the drone terrorist attack in the Republic of Tajikistan.
News ID: 6974
Publish Date: 28 November 2025

Iran condemns terrorist drone attack in Tajikistan

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Shamsuddin Shahin area of Khatlon province in Tajikistan which resulted in the deaths of three Chinese citizens working in the country.

Offering condolences to the families of the victims, Baghaei expressed solidarity with the governments of Tajikistan and China.

He referred to the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all forms and types of terrorism, emphasizing the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism, MNA reported.

Tajikistan said on Thursday that three Chinese workers were killed when a drone "launched from Afghan territory" struck a camp in the Khatlon region late Wednesday, calling on the authorities in Kabul to take action to prevent further incidents.

The attack targeted the LLC Shohin SM workers’ camp near the 1st Border Guard Post “Istiqlol” in the Yol Border Detachment.

Tags
Esmaeil Baghei iran Tajikistan terrorist attack
Back To Top
Your Comment
Nationwide narcotics seizures hit 290 tons since March
Has Saudi mediation between Iran, US failed?
Iran’s Army opens new naval base, unveils new equipment
Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan ink deal on North-South Corridor
Iran condemns terrorist drone attack in Tajikistan
Enemy’s 20-year planning defeated in 12-day war
Iranian border guard martyred in SW
Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions
Iran outlines maritime policies at IMO summit
Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss bilateral ties, Caribbean developments
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression
Talks with Iran’s security chief ‘frank, constructive’: Pakistani official
New vessels to join Iran’s naval fleet
IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran
Iran, Russia military coop. advancing