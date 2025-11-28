Iran condemns terrorist drone attack in Tajikistan

TABNAK, Nov. 28 - Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei has denounced the drone terrorist attack in the Republic of Tajikistan.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Shamsuddin Shahin area of Khatlon province in Tajikistan which resulted in the deaths of three Chinese citizens working in the country.

Offering condolences to the families of the victims, Baghaei expressed solidarity with the governments of Tajikistan and China.

He referred to the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all forms and types of terrorism, emphasizing the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism, MNA reported.

Tajikistan said on Thursday that three Chinese workers were killed when a drone "launched from Afghan territory" struck a camp in the Khatlon region late Wednesday, calling on the authorities in Kabul to take action to prevent further incidents.

The attack targeted the LLC Shohin SM workers’ camp near the 1st Border Guard Post “Istiqlol” in the Yol Border Detachment.