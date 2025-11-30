Iran security forces foiled major arms smuggling attempt

TABNAK, Nov. 30 -Iranian security forces successfully thwarted a large-scale attempt to smuggle military-grade weapons and ammunition into the country through the western borders, dealing a significant blow to hostile elements seeking to destabilize the country.

Mohammad Rezaei, Director General of Security and Law Enforcement in Kurdistan Province, told the Tasnim News Agency that a professional armed gang intending to bring a considerable volume of firearms into Iran through the western borders was targeted and neutralized in the Baneh border area while attempting illegal entry.

He added that the smugglers abandoned their cargo after engaging in an armed clash with Iranian forces and fled into the darkness, taking advantage of the rugged mountainous terrain.

Rezaei stated that a substantial quantity of military ammunition was discovered and seized during the inspection of the clash site and the abandoned loads left behind by the smugglers.

He emphasized that the volume and type of weapons and ammunition recovered clearly reveal the enemy’s sinister intentions to undermine internal security in the country – a plot that was foiled thanks to the vigilance of the guardians of order and security, Tasnim reported.

Rezaei concluded that necessary measures to identify and arrest the fugitives and smugglers involved in this case remain a top priority for the province’s military and law enforcement forces.