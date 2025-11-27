Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions

The foreign ministers of Iran and France reviewed developments in the West Asian region, the Ukrainian conflict, the international security situation, as well as Iran'ian peaceful nuclear issue, and emphasized the need for responsible efforts to help reduce tensions and strengthen international peace and justice.

During the meeting, Iran-France bilateral relations were reviewed, and the parties emphasized the importance of continuing consultations to remove obstacles and facilitate relations.

The two foreign ministers reviewed developments in the West Asian region, the Ukrainian conflict, the international security situation, as well as the peaceful nuclear issue of Iran, and emphasized the need for responsible efforts to help reduce tensions and strengthen international peace and justice.

Referring to the unjustified arrest of Iranian citizen Ms. Mahdieh Esfandiari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomed the French decision to release her on parole and called for expediting the process of her acquittal and release so that she can return to Iran.