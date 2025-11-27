home » international
90Hits
=

Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions

TABNAK, Nov. 27 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, met and held talks in Paris on Wednesday.
News ID: 6971
Publish Date: 27 November 2025

Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions

The foreign ministers of Iran and France reviewed developments in the West Asian region, the Ukrainian conflict, the international security situation, as well as Iran'ian peaceful nuclear issue, and emphasized the need for responsible efforts to help reduce tensions and strengthen international peace and justice.

During the meeting, Iran-France bilateral relations were reviewed, and the parties emphasized the importance of continuing consultations to remove obstacles and facilitate relations.

The two foreign ministers reviewed developments in the West Asian region, the Ukrainian conflict, the international security situation, as well as the peaceful nuclear issue of Iran, and emphasized the need for responsible efforts to help reduce tensions and strengthen international peace and justice.

Referring to the unjustified arrest of Iranian citizen Ms. Mahdieh Esfandiari, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomed the French decision to release her on parole and called for expediting the process of her acquittal and release so that she can return to Iran.

Tags
Abbas Araghchi Jean-Noel Barrot France-Iran relations regional tensions
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iranian border guard martyred in SW
Iran, France top diplomats stress need to ease tensions
Iran outlines maritime policies at IMO summit
Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss bilateral ties, Caribbean developments
Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression
Talks with Iran’s security chief ‘frank, constructive’: Pakistani official
New vessels to join Iran’s naval fleet
IRGC seizes large amount of weapons in NW Iran
Iran, Russia military coop. advancing
Araghchi, Oman FM discuss Gaza, Israeli aggression, Iran's nuclear issue
Iran gateway for transiting goods between China, Europe
Iran, Russia serious in pursuing nuclear coop.
Elit forest fire under control says official
Iran approves $485M in foreign investment projects
BRICS, SCO, EAEU membership major economic opportunities for Iran